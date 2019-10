Weights from China

Wulan Tuolehazi 111.6 vs. Satoshi Tanaka 111.6

(WBA International flyweight title) Xiang Li 107.1 vs. Ryu Horikawa 107.5

(WBO light flyweight youth title) Ayati Sailike 120.7 vs. Hiroki Hanabusa 121.7

Yeshibolati Nasiyiwula Batbayar 139.3 vs. Yamato Watanabe 121.4

Lunjun Zhao 125.1 vs. Taichi Hanada 124.3

Yeerlan Nuerlanbieke 139.3 vs. Noboru Morita 139.1 Venue: Yangtze River Delta Roadshow Center in Shanghai, China

Promoter: Promoter Liu Gang/Max Power “Mission 23”

361 degrees /Auswan Creek sponsoring

