October 15, 2021
The full eight-fight card is set for the Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, Maryland (outside Baltimore) on October 23. The Jeter Promotions event is being billed as the most stacked card in The Beltway/DMV Region since the start of the pandemic.

Headlining will be super featherweight Jordan “Short Dog” White (11-1, 9 KOs) battling Joe Perez (15-5-2, 10 KOs) in a fight scheduled for 10-rounds. In the eight-round co-feature, super middleweight Demond “D’Bestatit” Nicholson ( 23-4-1, 20 KOs) will battle Victor Darocha, 6 KOs).

In six-round bouts:

Brandon “The Hitter” Chambers (5-0-1, 3 KOs) of Gwynn Oak, MD fights Blake Quintana (4-0, 1KO) in a battle of undefeated featherweight for the ABF Atlantic featherweight Title.

Anthony “AJ” Williams (4-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, MD fights Ricardo Becerril (2-9-1, 2 KOs) of Kinston, NC for the ABF super middleweight title.

Jaqeem Hutchinson (2-0) of Forestville, MD takes on Ernest Hall (3-1, 1 KO) of Baltimore in a super bantamweight contest. Hall has an amateur win over future Gervonta Davis opponent, Rolando Romero.

Ebrima Jawara (4-1, 1 KO) of Germantown, MD tangles with Christian Otero (3-0, 2 KO) of New York City in a junior lightweight.

Junior Middleweight Joseph Veazey (4-0, 3 KOs) of Baltimore fights Ryan Wilson (1-0, 1 KO) in a battle of undefeated super welterweights in a four-round bout.

Also in a four-round bout, Chamar Flowers (1-0) of Accoceek, MD fights Antonio Dunton El Jr. (0-0-1) of Baltimore, MD in a super featherweight fight.

Tickets are priced at $65-$150 and can be purchased at AXS.COM

