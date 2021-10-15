Unbeaten welterweight Harold ‘The King’ Calderon (25-0, 17 KOs) returns to the ring on October 23 at the Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, Florida. The Signature Punch Promotions show also features unbeaten female super bantamweight Rosalinda Rodriguez (12-0, 2 KOs), welterweight Clarence Booth (20-4, 12 K0s), welterweight Bobby Henry (4-0, 3 KOs), and lightweight Jean Guerra Vargas (5-0, 1 KO) in separate bouts. Opponents are all TBA. Tickets start at $25.
