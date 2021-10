Unbeaten lightweight Luis “Koreano” Torres (13-0, 9 KOs) scored a second round KO over late sub Jose Guevara (6-6-1, 2 KOs). Torres dropped Guevera with a body shot at the end of round two and Guevera was counted out. Time 3:00. Guevera stepped in when Torres’ original opponent tested positive for covid.

Unbeaten lightweight Jorgo “Jorgito” Lugo Cota (5-0, 4 KOs) Edgar Almeda (4-3-1, 3 KOs). Cota dropped Almeda in round four and won 60-53, 60-52, 60-53.