By Héctor Villarreal

Mexican Salvador “Peloncito” Juarez (15-7, 4 KOs) hit the scale at 114.75 pounds for his return to the superfly division after more than 4 years, to challenge the WBC Latin American champion, Dominican Geraldo Valdez (10-0, 8 KOs), who weighed in at 114.

Juarez-Valdez is one of the 9-bout card promoted by Laguna Premium Boxing for Friday night at the Arena Roberto Duran in Panama, headed by former WBA bantamweight super champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (39-6-1, 12 KOs) facing Colombian Walberto Ramos (26-10-2, 19 KOs).

Anselmo Moreno 125.5 vs Walberto Ramos 129.75

Salvador Juarez 114.75 vs Geraldo Valdez 114

Jezreel Corrales 136.5 vs Jesus Bravo 136.5

Ricardo Nuñez 135.5 vs Richard Solano 135

Alberto Mosquera 153 vs Abel Mina 154.25

Rafael Pedroza 124.25 vs Iwier Henriquez 125.25

Gilberto Pedroza 114.5 vs Leosdan Nuñez 114

Oliver Meza 173,5 vs Orestes Gladius Cruz 172.5

Luis Rodriguez 166.25 vs Addir Sanchez 165

First fight: 7:30 pm