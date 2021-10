Telemundo weights from Mexico City Axel “El Mini” Vega 107.6 vs. Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres 108

(WBA Fedecentro light flyweight title) Jorge Zarate 118 vs. Francisco “Paco” Vara 117

Jorge “Ruso” Ascanio 118 vs. Roberto “El Michocano” 117

Jesus “Chiquito” Haro 102 vs. Jean Carlo “Raton” Morales 104

Takumu “Taquito” Hosooka 127 vs. Larry “Rayito” Serrano 126

Francisco “Pibe” Contreras 147 vs. Edgardo “Empanaditas” Flores 147

Armando “Terremoto” Moncada 138 vs. Diego “El Lobo” Barrios 139

Ricardo Alfonso “Finito” Perez 122 vs. Kennyn “El Tornado” Valenzuela 122 Venue: Auditorio BB, Mexico City

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: Telemundo Results from Los Mochis Navarrete, Gonzalez make weight

