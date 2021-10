Navarrete, Gonzalez make weight Emanuel Navarrete 125.8 vs. Joet Gonzalez 125.4

(WBO featherweight title) Giovani Santillan 147 vs. Angel Ruiz 147.4

Henry Lebron 131 vs. Manuel Rey Rojas 130.2

Lindolfo Delgado 141.6 vs. Juan Garcia Mendez 140.2

Javier Martinez 162.4 vs. Darryl Jones 161.6

Floyd Diaz 118 vs. Jose Ramirez 116.4

Antonio Mireles 262.2 vs. Demote Randle 314 Venue: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN+ Mikey-Martin Final Press Conference

