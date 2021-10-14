Four-weight titleholder Mikey Garcia (40-1 30 KOs) is plotting his path back to becoming a world champion again – starting with his return to action against European super lightweight champion Sandor Martin (38-2 13 KOs) on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California, live worldwide on DAZN.

Garcia still has designs on winning a belt at welterweight to become a five-weight king, and should he secure victory over Martin as expected, he’ll be hunting former super lightweight champ Regis Prograis for a showdown at 147lbs – but he’s also open to facing undisputed 140lb king Josh Taylor.

“I wanted to stay at 147 to look at fighting for a world welterweight title,” said Garcia. “We had discussed the Prograis fight at welterweight as he was considering moving up to 147 and on Saturday we were looking to have the fight at 147, but Sandor has been at 140 so we agreed a 145 catchweight which I am not thrilled about but it’s OK.

“I’ve never stepped on the scales at 147, I’ve been 144 or 145 so it’s the same to me. I want to have both options available. If there’s a chance to fight for a belt at welterweight, I am ready but 140 is a more ideal weight for me at my size and body structure, it’s a more comfortable weight for me.

“I understand the boxing business, so I was disappointed the Regis didn’t happen, but we move on. I hope that we can make that fight happen soon, if things go well on Saturday and win without any injuries or cuts, I’d want to pursue that fight straight away. That is a fight I want, the fans and media want it, but the scheduling and the promotional time needed to build a fight like that just wasn’t there.

“If there’s a good fight at 147 with a big name or a belt, I’d love that. I think I am better built and more developed for welterweight now than I was the first time around.

“I don’t see myself at lightweight ever again, but I can see 140. There are some very good names at the weight, Josh Taylor is a great champion and if some of the guys at 135 look to move up, there’s big fights at 140.

“I just have to keep winning. Victory on Saturday and then getting another win against someone like Regis, I think that should create enough attention to land a fight with Taylor. He’s the undisputed champion and that’s the biggest fight that I could engage in at the weight of course.”