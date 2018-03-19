March 19, 2018

O’Connor, Doheny win in Boston

Photos: Emily Harney

WBC Silver Intercontinental titleholder Danny “Bhoy” O’Connor (30-3, 11 KOs) recovered from a seventh round knockdown to win a ten round unanimous decision over Steve Claggett (26-5-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the House of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts.

O’Connor managed to shake off the knockdown, got his legs under him, and finished the final two rounds strong, earning a unanimous decision victory, and successfully defending his WBC belt. Scores were 97-92, 97-92, 96-93.

In another notable bout, undefeated IBF #1 mandatory junior featherweight contender T.J. “The Power” Doheny (19-0, 14 KOs) scored a second round TKO over former fringe contender “Machine-Gun” Mike Oliver (26-8-1, 8 KOs), who returned for his first fight since 2015.

The card was promoted by Murphy’s Boxing and Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.


