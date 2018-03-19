Potapov Returns with TKO over Saltykov

Former NABO Champion and #2-rated WBO bantamweight contender Nikolai Potapov (18-1-1, 9 KOs) returned to action last Saturday night with a TKO3 over his Russian countryman Alexander Saltykov (11-46-3, 6 KOs). Fighting at the Floyd Mayweather Boxing Academy in Zhukovka, Russia, Potapov looked sharp while forcing Saltykov to stay on his stool after two rounds of pounding.

The 28-year-old Potapov holds a victory over former world title challenger Antonio Nieves and fought to a draw with Stephen Young, who is fighting for WBA interim title this weekend.

“I am excited to get the win and look forward to challenging the best bantamweights in the world,” said Potapov, post-fight. “Every experience is a lesson and I keep improving with each fight and training camp. Training in Detroit at the Kronk Boxing Gym with Javan SugarHill Steward has taken my game to the next level. I am grateful to my promoters Salita Promotions and PBL. I know this is going to be a big year for me.”

Potapov’s co-promoter, Dmitriy Salita, says his Russian bantamweight is a force at 118 lbs. “Nikolai is one of the best bantamweights in the world. His dedication, discipline in training and constant improvement make him a real threat in his exciting division.”