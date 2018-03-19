Valera is the new WBA Fedelatin champ

By Robert Coster

Shuan Boxing Promotion, the most dynamic boxing promoter in the Dominican Republic, presented its first big show of the year in Santo Domingo on Saturday night. Popular former WBA interim world light heavyweight champion Felix “Mangu” Valera faced Colombian puncher Beibis Berrocal for the vacant WBA Fedelatin belt in the main event.



Valera (16-2, 14 KOs) neutralized Berrocal (17-5, 16 KOs) who came out swinging and handed the visitor a systematic beating, round after round. The brave Colombian did not go down but absorbed merciless punishment. Valera was in a different league and demonstrated his counter-punching skills. The referee finally put an end to the one-sided contest in the 8th round declaring Valera winner by TKO.

WBA #6 jr welterweight Alberto Puello (15-0, 8 KOs) retained his WBA Fedelatin title pitching a shutout an eleven round decision over game Erick Lopez (12-3-2, 11 KOs) of Nicaragua.

The best fight of the night was for the WBA Fedelatin strawweight title. Leyman Benavides (14-6, 2 KOs) of Nicaragua upset previously unbeaten Wilfredo Mendez (9-1, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico, scoring a unanimous decision. Benavides and Mendez staged a wild round slugfest that had the crowd on its feet. A candidate for Fight of the Year in the Dominican Republic.

Other bouts on the card: Abigail Soto TKO4 Orlando Estrella (for the Dominican heavyweight title); Jackson Marinez TKO7 Andres Zapata (lightweight);Yomar Medina W8 Tony Gomez (jr welterweight), a questionable decision; Jonathan Fortuna W8 Bernardo Lebron(jr welterweight); Luis Lebron TKO2Allan Guzman (featherweight); Willy Morillo W6 Juan Polanco, a back-and-forth battle(lightweight) ; Jay Cintron TKO 3 Aneuri Matos (jr featherweight) ; Starling Almonte KO1 Felix Solano( lightweight); Luis Aguero W4 Denilson Escalona (jr featherweight).

Venue: Jaragua Renaissance Hotel and Casino

TV: Telemicro