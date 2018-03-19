Boxing Buzz

Going into the tenth and last round Saturday night in New York City, two judges had Felix Verdejo ahead by scores of 86-85 and 87-84. The other judge saw Antonio Lozada in front 86-85. So if Verdejo had survived the final 23 seconds, a 10-8 round for Lozada would have ended in a split decision going Lozada’s way 95-94, 96-93 for Lozada, 95-94 for Verdejo.

