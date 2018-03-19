March 19, 2018

R.I.P. David Whittom, Jorgen Hansen

By Robert Coster

Sad to report that Canadian cruiserweight David Whittom has passed away at the age of 39. Ten months ago, Whittom was stopped in the tenth round of a bout for the Canadian domestic title in Fredericton, New Brunswick. After that fight, he underwent brain surgery and was placed in an artificial coma. He never regained consciousness.

Three-time European jr welterweight champion and title contender Jorgen Hansen passed away in Denmark at age 74. Hansen lost a bid for the WBC jr welterweight title in 1973 against Bruno Arcari. In the last 5 years of his career, Hansen won 23 bouts against only one loss (vs Pipino Cuevas). The Danish contender retired in 1982 with a victory over former world champion Perico Fernandez. Jorgen Hansen’s final tally was 78-14, 35 KOs.

