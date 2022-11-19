Nuevo oponente para Teófimo López ESPN ha anunciado que José Pedraza está fuera debido a una enfermedad no relacionada con COVID y Mikey García-conquistador Sandor Martín (40-2, 13 KOs) lo reemplazará contra el ex campeón indiscutible de peso ligero Teófimo López (17-1, 13 KOs). La pelea se llevará a cabo el 10 de diciembre en la arena principal del Madison Square Garden en la ciudad de Nueva York. ESPN televisará. Hector Luis Garcia próximo oponente de Tank Davis Conferencia de prensa final Munguia-Coria Like this: Like Loading...

