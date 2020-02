The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has appointed the officials for the minimumweight world title fight between Thailand’s Thammanoon Niyomtrong and Japan’s Norihito Tanaka on March 3. The referee for the bout, to be held in Thailand’s Nakhon Sawan province, will be American Raul Caiz Jr., with Filipino Carlos Costa, New Zealander Lei Tavita and U.S. native Robert Hoyle as judges.

WBA Asia member, Korean Won Kim will supervise the fight, which will be the 12th defense for the 105-pound champion, nicknamed Knockout Freshmart.

The promoter and the parties involved were duly notified by WBA championships vice-chairman Julio Thyme.