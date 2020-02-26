Englebrecht Promotions & Events returns with the second season of Gardens Casino Fight Night shows in The Event Center at The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, CA. In the headliner, featherweight Adan Ochoa (11-1, 4 KOs) meets Eric Manriquez (7-10-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder. In the co-feature, super lightweight Roman Puga (1-0, 1 KO) faces Mario Aguirre (3-14, 2 KOs) in a four round bout.

In a clash of unbeaten super bantamweights, Jose Casillas (3-0, 2 KOs) takes on Jose Negrete (2-0, 2 KOs). Also bantamweight Daniel Constantino (5-3-2, 1 KO) battles Anthony Ramirez (2-2, 2 KOs). Both are four rounds.

Tickets are available at www.socafights.com with seats going for $60 & $90.