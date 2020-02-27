The fighters for Saturday’s big DAZN fight card in Dallas addressed the media in a press conference to discuss their preparation and predictions before entering the ring at Ford Center at The Star.



Mikey Garcia: I’m here to do one thing and I’m here to take over, show everybody that there’s a lot more to Mikey Garcia. I keep reminding people that I’ll be able to display all my skills on Saturday night and prove to everybody that I can be a serious contender at welterweight.

Jessie Vargas: I know Mikey is a good fighter. I have respect for him but the minute the bell rings it’s fight time. I plan to give you a fantastic performance to a point where you’ll be surprised and acknowledge that I am the one of the best in the division and I am en route to becoming the best.

Chocolatito Gonzalez: I am in the best condition for this fight. I have taken advantage of this opportunity. I come with God’s blessing that I will win Saturday night.

Khalid Yafei: I don’t know how I’m going to top Roman’s speech because he’s just someone I’ve looked up to for a very long time. It’s a bit hard for me because I’m fighting him Saturday night and I’m going to have to do what I’ve gotta do.

Jay Harris: I’m here to win and I think I’m going to pull off a massive upset on Saturday.

Julio Cesar Martinez: We’re just here to win.

Joseph Parker: I put in a lot of hard work in camp, I’ve sparred a lot of rounds, running, strength work, recovery, and I come ready for this fight. I’m not taking this fight lightly.

Shawndell Winters: I’m coming to fight, I’m coming to win, I believe this is my opportunity.