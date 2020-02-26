February 26, 2020
Wallin injured, Browne gets new opponent

Heavyweight Lucas Browne (29-2, 25 KOs) will now face Apti Davtaev (20-0-1, 19 KOs) on the March 28 Showtime telecast from Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Davtaev replaces Otto Wallin, who was forced to suspend training and withdraw from his scheduled bout due to an injury to his foot.

The three-fight telecast also features unbeaten former WBC bantamweight world champion Luis Nery (30-0, 24 KOs) taking on undefeated contender Aaron Alameda (25-0, 13 KOs) in a WBC super bantamweight title eliminator main event, and rising light heavyweight prospects Joseph George (10-0, 6 KOs) and Marcos Escudero (10-1, 9 KOs) open the telecast with a 10-round rematch of their November ShoBox showdown that saw George win a narrow-split decision.

Niyomtrong-Tanaka officials appointed
    • >