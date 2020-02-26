Heavyweight Lucas Browne (29-2, 25 KOs) will now face Apti Davtaev (20-0-1, 19 KOs) on the March 28 Showtime telecast from Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Davtaev replaces Otto Wallin, who was forced to suspend training and withdraw from his scheduled bout due to an injury to his foot.
The three-fight telecast also features unbeaten former WBC bantamweight world champion Luis Nery (30-0, 24 KOs) taking on undefeated contender Aaron Alameda (25-0, 13 KOs) in a WBC super bantamweight title eliminator main event, and rising light heavyweight prospects Joseph George (10-0, 6 KOs) and Marcos Escudero (10-1, 9 KOs) open the telecast with a 10-round rematch of their November ShoBox showdown that saw George win a narrow-split decision.
Wow this was a HUGE opportunity for Wallin to make a statement.
Yeah it ‘s a shame. Hopefully the foot heals fast.
I am still struggling to understand what Browne is still trying to accomplish here. In my opinion, he has quite a climb to grab a world title again. He is not getting any younger. Browne loses so much focus off his training from time-to-time that it’s no wonder he struggles with making huge statements as a pugilist.
Inclined to agree with you Scooby-Doo as his defense is shite and has a glass jaw
Well, we will finally find out if Davtaev is all hype or if he is on his way up. If he is on his way up then big Daddy Browne is on his way for nap time to the canvas again. Because the Russian can definitely punch.
Apdi is big and a very dangerous puncher and hungry of opportunities like this. For me Browne has done a bad election for the replacement of Wallin.
Yeah, I don’t know much about Apti, but I’m guessing one or two big shots from this guy, and Browne will be done for.