A scheduled purse bid for the fight between WBA minimumweight super champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong and WBA minimum weight regular champion Erick Rosa was canceled after both teams told the WBA Championships Committee that they reached an agreement. The camps were granted a deadline of Monday, April 3, to send the signed contracts containing details of the date and venue of the 105-pound fight. In the event that either party refuses to comply with the contract to which both teams committed, he will lose his recognition as WBA champion.

