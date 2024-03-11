By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Photos by Bob Ryder

Carlos Llinas and CLIP Promotions showcased ten fights at the Sound Board at Motor City Casino in Detroit, Michigan. The undercard had some very competitive fights, but it was the main event for the vacant WBC Silver Cruiserweight title that was the focus of the evening’s event. Cruiserweight Derick Miller Jr. (16-0, 8 KOs) in his toughest challenge to date was able to defeat Adrian Taylor (13-3-1, 5 KOs) by UD. The win exhibited Miller’s cardio and much improved combinations. Promoter Carlos Llinas, after the fight, admitted that, “Miller has to increase his quality of fights and stay active. Best he has ever looked.. and we are heading in the right direction with Derick.”

Miller began to pull away in Round 3. The round produced the best punch of the fight so far, as Miller landed a right hook to the body of Taylor. In Round 4, Miller continued landing good body shots. Taylor was being given, also, a steady dose of good right hooks from Miller. Round 5 was a key round to Miller’s win, as he displayed the best cardio we have seen in his career while he steadily racked up points on Taylor. The 8-Round contest was seen by all three judges in the favor of the new WBC Silver Cruiserweight champion, Miller (79-73, 79-73, 80-72).

The fight card resulted in giving the sold out crowd two exhilarating fights. Both made it difficult to choose which would be crowned as “Fight of the Night”. They both earned praise from spectators. Yet, the award goes to the Welterweight contest Justin Lacey-Pierce (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Tray Martin (3-8-1, 2 KOs). What Martin lacked in the record department, he was rewarded with heart, as he took Lacey-Pierce all six rounds in the closely matched bout. Both of the fighters were able to land key shots and win rounds. In the end, two judges saw it for Lacey-Pierce (58-56-Lacey-Pierce, 58-56-Martin, 58-56-Lacey-Pierce) to give him the SD win.

The other wildly entertaining fight was not as close on the scorecards, but generated action along with a ton of blood. Junior Lightweight Samuel Rizzo improved to (7-1, 5 KOs) by winning a UD victory (59-55, 59-55, 59-55) over an extremely tough Nikolai Busolin (9-8-1, 5 KOs). An accidental head butt in the fight caused a cut on Buzolin’s side of his right eye. The cut did not affect the fight as Rizzo, also, had a deep cut on his left eye. It was for sure an added dynamic to the fight making it fun to watch despite the gap in scores.

Welterweight Savannah Tini improved to (2-0, 2 KOs) with a win over debut Timmecia Phillips (0-1). Tini won by TKO at the 1:39 mark of Round 1.

Super Middleweight Justin Johnson (4-0, 4 KOs) won by 3rd Round TKO at the 1:10 mark over Lamar Bolden (2-10-1).

