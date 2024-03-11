March 15 MSG lineup set Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has announced the full fight card for the St. Patrick’s Day Weekend boxing event this Friday, March 15 in The Theater at Madison Square Garden and broadcast live worldwide on UFC Fightpass. The seven-fight card is headlined by unbeaten super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh (9-0, 7 KOs) against Dauren Yeleussinov, (11-3-1, 10 KOs) in a scheduled ten-rounder for the vacant WBC Continental Americas title. Other bouts: In a ten-rounder for the WBA Continental Americas super featherweight title, Feargal McCrory (15-0, 7 KOs) takes on Carlos Carlson (25-7, 16 KOs) winner of two of his last three fights by knockout.

Light heavyweight ‘Irish’ Joe Ward (10-1, 6 KOs) faces Derrick ‘Take it to the Bank’ Webster (29-4-1, 14 KOs) over eight rounds.

Super lightweight Reshat ‘The Albanian Bear’ Mati (14-0, 8 KOs) meets Irving ‘Poderoso’ Macias, (15-4, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Longtime Long Island fan favorite, super lightweight Cletus ‘The Hebrew Hammer’ Seldin, (27-1, 23 KOs), currently riding a six-fight winning streak, battles Jose Angulo (16-7, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Six-time New York City Women’s Golden Gloves champion Nisa Rodriguez makes her pro debut in a four-round super middleweight affair against Jozette Cotton (0-3-1).

Opening up the card, undefeated heavyweight Giovanni Scuderi (9-0, 4 KOs) faces Brandon Carmack, (7-3-2, 4 KOs), of Kansas City, MO.

