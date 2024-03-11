March 11, 2024
Ex-champ Charlie Edwards returns

Former WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards (18-1, 7 KOs), now campaigning at bantamweight, will face Georges Ory (17-3-1, 2 KOs) headlining a Wasserman Boxing event at London’s York Hall on April 12. The bout will be a ten-rounder for the WBC Silver International belt. Edwards is the bother of former IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards.

On the same night, unbeaten super middleweight Lerrone Richards (18-0, 4 KOs) meets Steed Woodall (18-2-1, 11 KOs) over 10 rounds with the WBO Intercontinental title up for grabs.

