Weights/Photos by Brad Snyder

Ermal Hadribeaj 154 vs. Charles Stanford 153.6

Derick Miller Jr 187.8 vs. Joe Jones 189.1

Darryl Cunningham 157.3 vs. Kevin Womack 155.2

Dwane Taylor 139.1 vs. Steven Merrill 137.1

Vernon Webber 215.1 vs. Dennis Vance Jr 266.1

Samuel Rizzo 130.1 vs. Akeem Jackson 132

Luis Quintero 145.1 vs. John Birdsong145.9

Garrett Ross 153.1 vs. McKinley Smith 154.6

Morris Young 146.1 vs. Freddy Cotto Jr TBA

Venue: Motor City Casino Soundboard

Promoter: Carlos Llnas

Limited tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and the Soundboard Box Office. First Bell at 7pm.