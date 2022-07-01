Super welterweight Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith (31-3-1, 18 KOs) aims to become a two-time world champion following the signing of a multi-fight agreement with BOXXER. The former WBO world super welterweight champion is currently ranked in the top five in the world by the WBC, WBO and WBA, and is primed and ready to face undisputed world champion Jermell Charlo or whoever holds the belts.

Smith said, “Some of the big fights and names have excited me and I’m really looking forward to the next twelve months with my next fight to be announced shortly. I can’t wait to get back out there and challenge for a world title at 154 pounds and get everyone talking about me again.”