By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #5, IBF #9 lightweight Jacob Ng (15-0, 11 KOs) is taking aim at an all-Australian showdown with undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos, but first Ng must be victorious over former IBF featherweight champion Billy Dib (47-6, 27 KOs) on March 19 at the Star Casino, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.

“I love this fight,” said Ng. “I have all the respect in the world for Kambosos Jr’s achievements. I know my stablemates (Demsey McKean and Liam Paro) are signed with Matchroom, and Matchroom has talked about coming to Australia for shows. You’re not really going to get a better all Australian fight than myself and Kambosos Jr. So I’m not taking my eyes off Billy Dib for one minute, but this fight is even more motivation to win in style on March 19.

“The ACE Boxing Group and I have worked tirelessly to get myself into a position for big fights. I’m now in a massive fight with Billy Dib and want a massive fight with George Kambosos Jr in the future. That’s the dream and I plan on making it happen.”