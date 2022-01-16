Report/Photo Boxing Bob Newman
WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr. says he wants WBC/IBF light heavy champ Artur Beterbiev next, and then a rematch with WBA light heavy ruler Dmitry Bivol to become undisputed. Smith also stated that Canelo Alvarez is on his radar.
“{Beterbiev} is what I want,” Smith stated after stopping Steve Geffrard on Saturday night in Verona, NY. “I want to get back in the gym, work on my craft, and like I say each and every time I get in the ring, I’m going to get better and better. I believe the next time you see me, I’ll be ready for anybody.
“If I get Beterbiev and beat him, I want Bivol next to unify all the belts and become unified champ – and then take out the pound-for-pound king.
“If Canelo wants to come to 175 and fight me, I’m ready for him. That’s the fight I want. Everybody would love to see that fight. It would be a big deal.”
Promoter Joe DeGuardia added, “Joe wants the biggest and the best. That’s what he’s looking for. He’ll fight anybody. Beterbiev is out there. Canelo is out there. He’s ready for all of them. We’re ready for the biggest ones.”
I don’t know if Butterbean can make 175?!
Well, if he’s serious about Beterbiev, Bivol, and Canelo…. It’d be a helluva ride. Don’t know if he can beat any of them, but who knows? Honestly, I’d tell him to start with Bivol or Canelo, because Beterbiev can ruin careers.
Regardless, nice to see a guy willing to make big fights.
He already lost wide to Bivol and would lose again. The mad Chechen beats him too. Canelo sees the final bell, so that’s all he needs to do to win.
Beterbiev,Beterbiev..yawn.
Everybody think he is a goat.
He is strong like a bull and scary yes but he is not the best boxer overall and he is stiff as fok.
If he fights Bivol , GGG , Canelo or lets say Benavidez then you can say something but now the boxers he has win ??
Gvozdyk? Brown?
Dont let the 100% KO percent fool you.
You must see deeper in this sport.
To be honest, he clearly lost to Vlasov. He wants big paychecks. Why not calling out some big names? He will probably get it. He also brings more money with him than others. Is it fair? Maybe. Maybe not.
Here’s a guy that knows he was beaten by the best but learned from the defeat to go on and win a title.
I wont run the guy down, he had done well and is looking for a pay day. All the best champ.
Based on his resume why not!!! He has beaten some good names!!!