Report/Photo Boxing Bob Newman

WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr. says he wants WBC/IBF light heavy champ Artur Beterbiev next, and then a rematch with WBA light heavy ruler Dmitry Bivol to become undisputed. Smith also stated that Canelo Alvarez is on his radar.

“{Beterbiev} is what I want,” Smith stated after stopping Steve Geffrard on Saturday night in Verona, NY. “I want to get back in the gym, work on my craft, and like I say each and every time I get in the ring, I’m going to get better and better. I believe the next time you see me, I’ll be ready for anybody.

“If I get Beterbiev and beat him, I want Bivol next to unify all the belts and become unified champ – and then take out the pound-for-pound king.

“If Canelo wants to come to 175 and fight me, I’m ready for him. That’s the fight I want. Everybody would love to see that fight. It would be a big deal.”

Promoter Joe DeGuardia added, “Joe wants the biggest and the best. That’s what he’s looking for. He’ll fight anybody. Beterbiev is out there. Canelo is out there. He’s ready for all of them. We’re ready for the biggest ones.”