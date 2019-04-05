By Ron Jackson

Golden Gloves Boxing Promotions have announced the Keven Lerena will defend his IBO cruiserweight belt against Vasil Ducar at Emperors Palace, near Kempton Park on June 8 and Thulani Mbenge will defend his IBO welterweight belt against Sebastian Formella in Hamburg, Germany on July 6.

The 26-year-old Lerena (22-1, 10 KOs) is coming off an impressive fourth round stoppage win over Artur Mann at Emperors Palace on March 16, 2019 to retain his belt for the fourth time.

His opponent on June 8 will be Vasil Ducar, 29, from Brno, Czech Republic who made his pro debut on April 14, 2017 and has compiled a record of 7-0-1, 6 KOs.

Ducar who is listed at No. 29 in the most recent IBO ratings has had a reported 80 fights as an amateur and experience in mixed martial arts and kickboxing.

However, despite his background, he has not fought any top fighters in the division even though he won the World Boxing Federation Intercontinental cruiserweight belt in his most recent fight.

Now that Oleksandr Usyk has relinquished his belts, Lerena must fight better class opponents in order to challenge for one of the major organization belts.

MBENGE DEFENDS IBO BELT IN GERMANY

South Africa’s talented IBO welterweight champion 27-year-old Thulani Mbenge 15-0; 12 travels to Germany where he will make the second defense of his IBO welterweight belt against Sebastian Formella, 31, in Hamburg on July 6.

Formella 20-0; 10 is listed at #16 in the IBO ratings and is coming off a good win over the experienced Betuel Ushana in December last year.

…

[Message clipped] View entire message