WBC interim middleweight champion Jermall Charlo could defend his crown against Brandon Adams on June 8 or 15 in Houston. Adams (21-2, 13 KOs) is best known for winning the 5th season of “The Contender,” which aired on EPIX late last year, defeating Shane Mosley Jr. (13-3, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision. Charlo (28-0, 21 KOs) comes from defeating Russian southpaw Matt Korobov last December, in what was a great fight held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.