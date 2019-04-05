On Thursday, the press in Hermosillo saw that super welterweights Ramón “Inocente” Álvarez (27-7-3, 16 KOs) of Mexico and José Carlos “Puro” Paz (23-8-1, 13 KOs) of Argentina are poised to deliver an authentic war on Saturday in the new Sonora Arena.



Ramon Alvarez: “We prepared to win. In my mind, there’s no other option. I know we have the strength and boxing skills to beat Paz and we will go for it. We will stand up for Mexican boxing!”

José Carlos Paz: “We’re going to add Alvarez to the list of Mexican victims. We’ve done a great preparation. I only ask the Mexican fans not to miss the fight because they’ll see a war in the ring. But in the end, I will come out with my arm raised.”

In the co-feature, the ten round clash between big punching super lightweights Pedro “Roca” Campa (30-1, 20 KOs) and Abner “Jaeger” López (27-9, 23 KOs) is expected to be a “train wreck” and the press is predicting this will be the most intense fight of the night.



Pedro Campa: “It will be a great war, but we’re ready for it. I feel very fast, very strong, and I’m a more complete boxer. I respect Abner, but he’s not going to beat me in my house.”

Abner López: “I prefer to speak in the ring and ruin the party in Hermosillo because after I beat Campa, they won’t have much to celebrate.”