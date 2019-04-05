WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osunsa) return April 26 at the Nuevo Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. WBA #1 ranked super featherweight Rene Alvarado (30-8, 20 KOs) will be featured in an 8 round bout vs local journeyman Eusebio Osejo (30-22-3, 8 KOs). Alvarado is remaining active while awaiting his world title opportunity. His twin brother Felix Alvarado is the current IBF light flyweight world champion. The event will be streamed on Nica Boxing Facebook page.
Rounding out the card will showcase local talent in various bouts.
Marcio Soza (16-6-2, 10 KOs) vs Jose Perez (5-1,4 KOs) 10 rounds super featherweights
Kevyn Lara (26-3-1, 9 KOs) vs Jose Rizo (7-11-1, 1 KO) 8 rounds bantamweights
Winston Campos (31-6-5, 19 KOs) vs Rudy Cordero (4-18-2, 1 KO) 6 rounds junior welterweights
Levis Morales (16-5-1, 8 KOs) vs Elicer Lanzas (17-14-3, 9 KOs) 6 rounds welterweights
Elisson Marquez (6-2, 5 KOs) vs Julio Tercero (3-6, 1 KO) 6 rounds super featherweights
Winston Guerrero (5-0, 3 KOs) vs Harvy Calero (6-4-2, 1KO) 6 rounds super flyweights
Jerson Ortiz (14-2, 6 KOs) vs Alicides Martinez (13-9-10, 6 KOs) 6 rounds flyweights