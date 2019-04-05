WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osunsa) return April 26 at the Nuevo Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. WBA #1 ranked super featherweight Rene Alvarado (30-8, 20 KOs) will be featured in an 8 round bout vs local journeyman Eusebio Osejo (30-22-3, 8 KOs). Alvarado is remaining active while awaiting his world title opportunity. His twin brother Felix Alvarado is the current IBF light flyweight world champion. The event will be streamed on Nica Boxing Facebook page.

Rounding out the card will showcase local talent in various bouts.

Marcio Soza (16-6-2, 10 KOs) vs Jose Perez (5-1,4 KOs) 10 rounds super featherweights

Kevyn Lara (26-3-1, 9 KOs) vs Jose Rizo (7-11-1, 1 KO) 8 rounds bantamweights

Winston Campos (31-6-5, 19 KOs) vs Rudy Cordero (4-18-2, 1 KO) 6 rounds junior welterweights

Levis Morales (16-5-1, 8 KOs) vs Elicer Lanzas (17-14-3, 9 KOs) 6 rounds welterweights

Elisson Marquez (6-2, 5 KOs) vs Julio Tercero (3-6, 1 KO) 6 rounds super featherweights

Winston Guerrero (5-0, 3 KOs) vs Harvy Calero (6-4-2, 1KO) 6 rounds super flyweights

Jerson Ortiz (14-2, 6 KOs) vs Alicides Martinez (13-9-10, 6 KOs) 6 rounds flyweights