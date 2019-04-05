Super featherweight Scott Quigg (35-2-2, 26 KOs) is facing Jayson Velez (28-5, 20 KOs) at The Forum in Inglewood, California on April 26, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Quigg-Velez is part of a huge night of boxing in LA, topped by a world title doubleheader featuring the Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Francisco Estrada rematch for the WBC super flyweight title and WBA super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman and IBF ruler TJ Doheny clashing in a unification battle.

Quigg says after he takes care of Velez, he wants IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer. “Tevin is a very good fighter, one I’ve watched for a long time,” said Quigg. “He’s come up the hard way with four losses as he was matched tough early on. He does everything well, but it’s a fight that I would jump at as I believe I have got the beating of him.

“I think I can fight for a title this year. Get a good win over Jayson on April 26 and I believe I’m ready. If I have to have another fight before then so be it, but 2019 I want to win a world title again!”