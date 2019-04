EBU European super middleweight champion Robin Krasniqi (49-5, 17 KOs) will next defend his title against SES stablemate and 2012 Olympian Stefan Härtel (17-1, 2 KOs) on May 11 at the Stadthalle in Magdeburg, Germany. They were scheduled to meet last November, but Haertel came down ill and Krasniqi faced EU champ Ronny Landaeta instead. MDR will televise in Germany. Additional bouts are TBA.