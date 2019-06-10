The public is invited to attend today’s 1PM press conference at the Newark Hilton Penn Station Garden State Ballroom (1048 Raymond Boulevard, ground floor) to officially announce the July 13th boxing card featuring unbeaten featherweight Shakur Stevenson (11-0, 6 KOs) against Hairon Socarras (22-0-3, 14 KOs) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This will be the first time the decorated 2016 Olympic silver medalist Stevenson will fight in front of his hometown fans since turning professional two years ago.

Shakur will also be donating boxing equipment to students at Marion P. Thomas Charter School in Newark to use for their new boxing program which will be headed by former heavyweight fighter Leo Loiacono who is the school security director.