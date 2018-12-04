After more than three decades of delivering world-class combative sports events to fight fans in intimate settings throughout Southern California, Roy Englebrecht Promotions today announced that in 2019, he will continue to raise the bar with Fight Night a new Saturday night fight series in the Event Center at the all-new The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, California.

“I am excited to bring pro boxing to the Event Center and it intimate setting of 1,112 seats,” said promoter and California Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Englebrecht. “This exclusive agreement with the Gardens Casino and its General Manager Ron Sarabi allows us to focus on providing another quality fight series to the millions of boxing fans in Southern California. With these four new shows and our six Fight Club OC shows, we will be the busiest fight promoter in Southern California, bringing fight fans 10 regularly scheduled shows in 2019.”

The Gardens Casino Fight Night will launch its first of four shows on Saturday, February 9, with subsequent events scheduled for May 18, August 3, and November 9.

With its $90 million renovation just a few years ago, The Gardens Casino is now a 200,000 square-foot structure and has one of the biggest card rooms in the world. With over 300 tables, daily tournaments, and multiple card game offerings, The Gardens Casino is an amazing entertainment stop in Southern California.

“All of us at The Gardens Casino are excited to bring professional boxing and the new Fight Night series to our completely remodeled casino in 2019. Roy Englebrecht Promotions is regarded as one of the top fight promotions companies in California and the eight-year success of their Fight Club OC shows warrants that claim,” stated Ron Sarabi, The Gardens Casino General Manager. “Knowing the quality of that Roy brings to all his shows I know that fans at our Gardens Casino Fight Night shows will get their money’s work of action. I can’t wait for opening night on Saturday, February 9.”

Expected to compete on the February 9 event will be a trio of rising stars sporting a combined record of 24-0, as Jonathan Esquivel (8-0) of Anaheim, Orange County’s Humberto “Filly” Rubalcava (9-0) and Alexander “The Great” Enriquez (7-0) prepare to wow the crowd in Hawaiian Gardens.

“With commitments from these top prospects, I am convinced that with one of the best new sports bars in Southern California in the Triple 7 Sports Bar & Grill, allowing fight fans to come early for a great dinner or stay after the show for drinks that The Gardens Casino Fight Night shows will be the most fun you can have on a Saturday night in Southern California,” said Englebrecht.

Season Seats will be sold for the four 2019 shows and interested fans can contact Drew Englebrecht at fightpromotions@gmail.com for a Season Seat Order Form.

Individual show tickets will go on sale to the public on January 9th at www.socafights.com, with all tickets priced at $60.