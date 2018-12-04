By Hesiquio Balderas

Boxing Manager Frank “Derecho” Espinoza is once again a contender to obtain the distinction of manager of the year, an achievement that is nothing new. Espinoza who has previously obtained the award three times, crowning more than a dozen world champions. In 2018, he was involved in high profile fights of his clients Oscar Valdez (vs. Scott Quigg) and Antonio Orozco (vs. Jose Ramirez), both candidates for fight of the year. Frank is aiso cultivating talent like NABO champion Joey Gonzalez, Mexican Olympians Raul Curiel and Joselito Velazquez and prospect Emilio Sanchez among others.