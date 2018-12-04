Boxeo Telemundo Ford closes out its 2018 year with a civil war battle featuring two of Mexico City’s finest lightweights. Antonio “Tono” Moran (23-3, 16 KOs) faces crosstown rival Edson “Buba” Ramirez (18-3-1, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the WBO Latino title this Friday at the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City, Mexico. The card is billed “For National Supremacy” as both of these Mexico City natives will be fighting for bragging rights in front of a split hometown crowd.

Antonio “Toño” Moran is a former WBO Latino Title holder. Moran claimed the title back in 2017 when he defeated Guadalupe Rosales via 7th round TKO. He later made one successful defense in Mexico before he lost his title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena vs Jose Pedraza who defeated Ray Beltran for the world title 3 months later.

Moran Stated: “My fight with Jose Pedraza in Las Vegas really taught me a lot about myself. I’m a still a young learning fighter only 25 years old ready to get my title back Friday night and earn my spot again in the top 15 ranking.”

Edson “Buba” Ramirez was riding a 4 bout win streak before he suffered his first loss outside of Mexico. Ramirez faced former WBA world lightweight champion Anthony Crolla this past March in Cardiff and dropped a 10 round unanimous decision. On Friday night Ramirez will try to conquer his first regional belt as a pro.

The co-feature of the nights is a classic Puerto Rico vs Mexico showdown in the light flyweight division. Rene “El Chulo” Santiago(6-1-0 5 KO’s) from Humacao, Puerto Rico squares off against Giovanni “El Colloradito” Garcia (2-2-1) in a 6 round bout

“Toño” Moran vs “Buba” Ramirez will air LIVE on the Telemundo network this Friday at 11:35pm. Check your local listings.

5 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM.

Tickets are already on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.mxor at the Auditorio Blackberry Tlaxcala 160, Hipódromo Condesa, Mexico City The show is being presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.