Former WBC super middleweight champion Markus Beyer has passed away in a Berlin, Germany, hospital at the age of 47. Beyer compiled a career record of 35-3-1 with 13 KOs and won the WBC green belt three different times. He was a two-time Olympian. Beyer was later a popular boxing commentator on German television. The specific cause of death wasn’t announced, but it’s believed he was suffering from cancer.