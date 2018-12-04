Unified WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has broken his silence over Saturday’s clash between WBC champion Deontay Wilder and former champ Tyson Fury. Joshua has recently been laying low and didn’t attend the Wilder-Fury bout in person, catching it on TV instead. Both Wilder and Fury repeatedly accused AJ of ducking a unification with Wilder during fight week.



Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn headed to LA Monday for talks about an April Joshua-Wilder clash. Meanwhile, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren called for a Joshua-Fury matchup. A Wilder-Fury rematch is also a strong possibility.