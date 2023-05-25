May 25, 2023
New opponent for Shields

Undisputed two-division female world champion Claressa Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) will now face WBC, WBO, IBF #1 ranked middleweight contender Maricela “La Diva” Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs) in the main event on June 3 from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and streamed live on DAZN in the U.S. and Canada. Hanna Gabriels was originally slated to rematch Shields, however after Gabriel tested positive for a banned substance on a May 2 VADA test done as part of the WBC Clean Boxer Program, promoter Salita Promotions made the change.

Claressa Shields: “I told my team to get me the best. Cornejo is a tall, tough Mexican full of pride who’s in great shape and wants to beat me. She’s ranked number one. That’s exactly what I want for my Detroit homecoming and for my fans around the world. I’m looking forward to a great performance on June 3.”

Maricela Cornejo: “When Shields faced a Mexican in the cage, she lost. Now she will lose to a Mexican in the boxing ring. I just finished an amazing fight camp and am in the best, strongest physical and mental shape of my life. My team in Vegas has sharpened me like a knife for this moment. On June 3, I will become undisputed champion!”

  • I’m almost surprised that these two haven’t already fought. Cornejo is a solid, C-level fighter, but she if she can win more than a round in this fight, I’d be surprised.

