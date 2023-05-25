Four-time world champion in four weight divisions Adrien “The Problem” Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) returns to the ring against William “Hutch” Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KOs) in a ten-round welterweight bout in the main event on June 9 at Casino Miami. The event, promoted by Hall of Fame Promoter Don “Only in America” King, will be available live on pay per view, for $24.99. The live stream will be available on Fite.tv, DonKing.com and itube247.com.

“This is a great card from top to bottom, headlined by “The Problem” fighter Adrien Broner,” said King. “I am the promoter of the people, for the people and we are giving the people what they want, and that is great fights.”

In the co-featured bout, NABA light heavyweight beltholder Ahmed “The American Pharaoh” Elbiali (22-1, 18 KOs) faces Rodolfo “Cobrita” Gomez (14-6-3, 10 KOs).

Also, two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-division world champion Guillermo “El Chacal” Rigondeaux (21-3, 14 KOs) will fight in a ten-round bantamweight bout against Julian Evaristo Aristule (35-17-1, 18 KOs).

Unbeaten featherweight Neslan “Pitbull” Machado (19-0, 8 KOs) will fight in a ten-round bout vs. TBA.

Someone’s ‘0’ will have to go in an eight-round super featherweight battle of undefeateds Raynel Maderos (8-0, 2 KOs) and Antonio Perez (7-0, 5 KOs).

In a ten-round bout, local undefeated lightweight Antonio “Bang” Williams (15-0-1, 6 KOs) will battle Braulio Rodriguez (20-6, 17 KOs).

Unbeaten lightweight Dorian Bostic (13-0, 12 KOs) will fight in a six-rounder against David Boria (1-6, 0 KOs).

Super welterweight Alex Espnda (1-0, 1 KO will fight in a ten-round bout.

Opening the show will be undefeated southpaw welterweight Adlay Rodriguez (4-0, 4 KOs).