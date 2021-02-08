Due to sickness, welterweight Saul Bustos (13-0-1, 7 KOs) will have to step down from his scheduled 8-round bout with Todd Manuel (18-17, 5 KOs), that was set to be the main event for Thompson Boxing Promotions 3.2.1. Boxing show on February 21. ﻿A battle of unbeaten middleweights will now serve as the new main event as Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (8-0, 4 KO), will face Nathan Weston (6-0-2, 2 KOs), in a 6-round bout.

The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website, as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages. The action will take place without spectators at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA.