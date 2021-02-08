Not many promoters willing to stage an event on Super Bowl Weekend this year, but we have a busy boxing schedule for the rest of February.

—–

In a clash between undefeated featherweights, William Foster III (12-0, 8 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over local hero Donald “No Love” Smith (10-1, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

—–

Unbeaten middleweight Cruse “The Hitman” Stewart (8-0, 6 KOs) won by fourth round disqualification against Jarvis Williams (8-4-1, 5 KOs) on Saturday night in Davenport, Iowa. Stewart recently signed with Salita Promotions.

—–

The ESPN+ European bantamweight title fight between Karim Guerfi (29-4, 9 KOs) and Lee McGregor (9-0, 7 KOs) slated for Saturday was postponed due to travel problems in getting the fighters to Dubai. The new date is March 19 in Bolton, England. Also on the same card will be former world title challenger Liam Walsh (23-1, 15 KOs) against Patrick Hyland Jr (20-2, 7 KOs).