February 8, 2021
Boxing News

Boxing Buzz

Not many promoters willing to stage an event on Super Bowl Weekend this year, but we have a busy boxing schedule for the rest of February.
—–
In a clash between undefeated featherweights, William Foster III (12-0, 8 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over local hero Donald “No Love” Smith (10-1, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
—–
Unbeaten middleweight Cruse “The Hitman” Stewart (8-0, 6 KOs) won by fourth round disqualification against Jarvis Williams (8-4-1, 5 KOs) on Saturday night in Davenport, Iowa. Stewart recently signed with Salita Promotions.
—–
The ESPN+ European bantamweight title fight between Karim Guerfi (29-4, 9 KOs) and Lee McGregor (9-0, 7 KOs) slated for Saturday was postponed due to travel problems in getting the fighters to Dubai. The new date is March 19 in Bolton, England. Also on the same card will be former world title challenger Liam Walsh (23-1, 15 KOs) against Patrick Hyland Jr (20-2, 7 KOs).

Hogan: Tszyu will be world champ

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>