A new boxing series will be headed to Mexico beginning July 3rd. Makina Promotions (Courtney Frye/CEO) has a one year nine event deal with Televisa and Sky Sports who are airing their events. The co-main event for the first event titled “Futuros Campeones” (Future Champions) will be highly touted unbeaten Jesus Saracho (8-0, 8 KOs) of Guanajuato, Mexico vs Edwing Davilla (21-1, 13 KOs) of Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes, Mexico. The site of the event will be the Foro Sur GDL in Jalisco, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBA/NABA and WBO latino vacant lightweight titles at stake.

The heavy-handed 19-year-old Saracho currently holds the WBO youth and WBA Oceania interim titles. The goal for his team now is a world ranking. “This is a big step up for Jesus but he is ready for it. He will show that after just 9 professional fights that he deserves to be a top 15 world ranked fighter. ” said his manager Ray Frye.

In the other co-main event unbeaten power punching Jonathan Fierro (8-0, 7 KOs) will fight for the vacant WBO youth featherweight title versus an opponent to be announced.

The event will be shown on Televisa and Sky Sports a week after the event with a lot of optimism from the exposure that will be given to the Makina Promotions’ fighters.

“It’s a fighters dream to be on any platform when starting out, So I can only imagine it means the world to them. Having to travel and not being able to bring family and fans, it’s always nice to know that they’re able to grab the remote and watch on TV,” said CFO/GM Ernesto Torres.

Rounding out the undercard:

James Browning vs Victor Contreras 6 rounds super featherweights

Luis Gallegos vs Jorge E. De Lara 4 rounds featherweights

Emiliano Moreno vs Edgar Daniel Gonzalez Cervantes 4 rounds junior welterweights

Alarenz Reynolds vs Ivan Joel Najera 4 rounds light heavyweights