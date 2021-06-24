June 24, 2021
Boxing News

Flanagan-Kelleher clash Saturday

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world cruiserweight title challenger Mark “Bam Bam” Flanagan (24-8, 17 KOs) returns to action against Benjamin Kelleher (14-2-2, 4 KOs) for the vacant Australian cruiserweight crown on Saturday at the Entertainment Centre in Townsville, Queensland, Australia. WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian turned back Flanagan’s challenge in 2018 with a nine round stoppage.

In Flanagan’s most recent contest against fellow Australian IBF #3, WBO #5 Jai Opetaia, he was stopped in eight rounds in 2019.

Kelleher is coming off a six round decision victory over Waikato Feliefhi in 2021 and in 2020, Kelleher was also stopped by Opetaia in six.

Promoter Angelo DiCarlo.

