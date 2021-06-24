By Zach Hirsch

Former world title challenger Steve Herelius (21-5-1, 12 KOs) of France makes his Bareknuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut this Saturday versus fellow boxer Juan Torres (6-3-1, 3 KOs) of Texas. The five round (BKFC) heavyweight bout will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Herelius, now 44, unsuccessfully challenged then WBA cruiserweight champion Yoan Pablo Hernandez back in 2011. He last fought in 2013.

Also on the card:

Joey Beltran vs Sam Shewmaker

Luis Palomino vs Tyler Goodjohn

Pearl Gonzalez vs Charisa Sigala

Francesco Ricchi vs Brian Maxwell

Thiago Alves vs Ulysses Diaz

Jake Bostwick vs Julian Lane

Hector Lombard vs Joe Riggs

Joshua Alvarez vs Paul Teague

Bruce Lutchmedial vs Eddie Hoch

Alan Arzeno vs YosDenis Cedeno

Montaser Aboughaly vs Luke Carter Parsons

Eduardo Concepcion vs Gabriel Brown

The event is Promoted by Bareknuckle Fighting LLC- David Feldman and will be shown on Bare Knuckle TV app bktvapp.com