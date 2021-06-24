By Zach Hirsch
Former world title challenger Steve Herelius (21-5-1, 12 KOs) of France makes his Bareknuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut this Saturday versus fellow boxer Juan Torres (6-3-1, 3 KOs) of Texas. The five round (BKFC) heavyweight bout will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Herelius, now 44, unsuccessfully challenged then WBA cruiserweight champion Yoan Pablo Hernandez back in 2011. He last fought in 2013.
Also on the card:
Joey Beltran vs Sam Shewmaker
Luis Palomino vs Tyler Goodjohn
Pearl Gonzalez vs Charisa Sigala
Francesco Ricchi vs Brian Maxwell
Thiago Alves vs Ulysses Diaz
Jake Bostwick vs Julian Lane
Hector Lombard vs Joe Riggs
Joshua Alvarez vs Paul Teague
Bruce Lutchmedial vs Eddie Hoch
Alan Arzeno vs YosDenis Cedeno
Montaser Aboughaly vs Luke Carter Parsons
Eduardo Concepcion vs Gabriel Brown
The event is Promoted by Bareknuckle Fighting LLC- David Feldman and will be shown on Bare Knuckle TV app bktvapp.com