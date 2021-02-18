Unbeaten world-ranked Azizbek Abdugofurov (13-0, 5 KOs) of Uzbekistan will return to the ring March 20th. He was originally scheduled to fight on February 28th. He will now fight on a much bigger card headlined by unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev defending versus Adam Deines in Moscow, Russia. The opponent for Abdugofurov will be local unbeaten Pavel Silyagin (6-0, 4 KOs).

The manager of Abdugofurov, Vikram Swapragasam expects a competitive fight from the lesser experienced Silyagin. “Azizbek is eager to win this fight in spectacular fashion. Although the opponent Silyagin is inexperienced at this level he is a highly touted prospect. Azizbek has been out of action for almost 17 months. This will be a tough fight but one that will showcase the best of Azizbek “AAA” Abdugofurov.” said Swapragasam