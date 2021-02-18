February 18, 2021
Boxing News

New fight date for Abdugofurov March 20 in Moscow

Unbeaten world-ranked Azizbek Abdugofurov (13-0, 5 KOs) of Uzbekistan will return to the ring March 20th. He was originally scheduled to fight on February 28th. He will now fight on a much bigger card headlined by unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev defending versus Adam Deines in Moscow, Russia. The opponent for Abdugofurov will be local unbeaten Pavel Silyagin (6-0, 4 KOs).

The manager of Abdugofurov, Vikram Swapragasam expects a competitive fight from the lesser experienced Silyagin. “Azizbek is eager to win this fight in spectacular fashion. Although the opponent Silyagin is inexperienced at this level he is a highly touted prospect. Azizbek has been out of action for almost 17 months. This will be a tough fight but one that will showcase the best of Azizbek “AAA” Abdugofurov.” said Swapragasam

Parker: I will KO Fa
Brandun Lee returns March 10

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>