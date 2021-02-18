It was announced on Thursday’s ShoBox telecast that one of boxing’s fastest-rising prospects Brandun Lee (21-0, 19 KOs) will return to the “Fight Sphere” at Mohegan Sun for the third time to take on fellow ShoBox veteran Samuel Teah (17-3-1, 7 KOs) on Wednesday, March 10 live on SHOWTIME in the super lightweight main event of a ShoBox: The New Generation telecast.