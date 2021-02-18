In a clash between undefeated welterweight power-punchers surprisingly went the distance on Thursday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Very close and spirited fight with Janelson Bocachica (17-0, 11 KOs) emerging with a majority decision over Mark Reyes Jr. (14-1, 12 KOs). Scores were 95-95, 96-94, 97-93 Bocachica.

Unbeaten super middleweight Vladimir Shishkin (12-0, 7 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Sena Agbeko (23-2, 18 KOs). Shishkin overcame a nasty cut over his left eye to win 98-92, 100-90, 100-90.

Lightweight Abraham Montoya (20-2-1, 14 KOs) outworked previously unbeaten Alejandro Guerrero (12-1, 9 KOs) to take an eight round majority decision. Scores were 76-76, 79-73, 77-75.

Unbeaten middleweight Timur Kerefov (10-0, 5 KOs) scored a first round KO over late sub Fernando Farias (10-1-2, 4 KOs). A body shot finished Farias.