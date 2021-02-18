February 18, 2021
Boxing News

Parker: I will KO Fa

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker predicts a knockout victory over WBO #5 heavyweight Junior Fa when they clash at Sparks Arena in Auckland New Zealand on February 26. “I’ll knock him out between rounds one and twelve!” Parker told Stuff. “I know what I can do. I’m not one of those guys who can predict what’s going to happen, but I know if I go in there, let my hands go and throw combinations, that I can do a lot of damage and he’s going to be on the receiving end of that.”

