May 9, 2023
Boxing News

New date for Smith-Eubank Jr rematch

BOXXER today announced that the rematch between Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) and Chris Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOs) at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, has been postponed from June 17 to July 1. The date change comes after Smith received medical advice to adjust his training camp for a two-week period in order to allow the healing of a minor injury which had begun flaring up. Eubank Jr has consented to the move.

Liam Smith: “It’s just an old injury niggle flaring up but I want to take the time to let it heal up so that I can enter the ring at 100% on fight night, because a 100% Liam Smith beats Chris Eubank Jr every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

All tickets purchased for the originally-scheduled date remain valid for the newly-announced July 1st date. Ticket-holders who cannot attend the rescheduled date can obtain a full refund by contacting their ticket provider.

The fight now comes almost five months to the day from the four-round January firefight which ended with Smith winning by stoppage in the first minute of the fourth round.

Canelo’s Return to Mexico
Joyce triggers rematch clause

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Same result maybe earlier this time. Eubank says he told his trainer RJJ not to bring a towel. The ref will have to do his job.

    Reply

  • Eubank Jr. was winning the first fight. We some adjustments and stay on boxing plan. he can pull it off

    Reply
    • >