BOXXER today announced that the rematch between Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) and Chris Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOs) at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, has been postponed from June 17 to July 1. The date change comes after Smith received medical advice to adjust his training camp for a two-week period in order to allow the healing of a minor injury which had begun flaring up. Eubank Jr has consented to the move.
Liam Smith: “It’s just an old injury niggle flaring up but I want to take the time to let it heal up so that I can enter the ring at 100% on fight night, because a 100% Liam Smith beats Chris Eubank Jr every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”
All tickets purchased for the originally-scheduled date remain valid for the newly-announced July 1st date. Ticket-holders who cannot attend the rescheduled date can obtain a full refund by contacting their ticket provider.
The fight now comes almost five months to the day from the four-round January firefight which ended with Smith winning by stoppage in the first minute of the fourth round.
Same result maybe earlier this time. Eubank says he told his trainer RJJ not to bring a towel. The ref will have to do his job.
Eubank Jr. was winning the first fight. We some adjustments and stay on boxing plan. he can pull it off
I think Smith wins again, but if Eubank Jr wins there will be a trilogy…
Another loss surely ends his career, he can’t handle the beefy punches