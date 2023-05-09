BOXXER today announced that the rematch between Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) and Chris Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOs) at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, has been postponed from June 17 to July 1. The date change comes after Smith received medical advice to adjust his training camp for a two-week period in order to allow the healing of a minor injury which had begun flaring up. Eubank Jr has consented to the move.

Liam Smith: “It’s just an old injury niggle flaring up but I want to take the time to let it heal up so that I can enter the ring at 100% on fight night, because a 100% Liam Smith beats Chris Eubank Jr every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

All tickets purchased for the originally-scheduled date remain valid for the newly-announced July 1st date. Ticket-holders who cannot attend the rescheduled date can obtain a full refund by contacting their ticket provider.

The fight now comes almost five months to the day from the four-round January firefight which ended with Smith winning by stoppage in the first minute of the fourth round.